NEWS

Houstonian Zack Barth talks to 'GMA' about shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Houstonian among victims in violent Virginia shooting, Tom Abrahams reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houstonian Zack Barth was injured in the shooting at the GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday.

He spoke with Robin Roberts and "Good Morning America" about the shooting and how everything unfolded.

Barth was joined by Representative Roger Williams from Texas for the interview. You can watch the entire interview on "Good Morning America" coming up at 7 a.m.

Barth is the legislative correspondent for Austin Congressman Roger Williams.
EMBED More News Videos

Houston man wounded in shooting at Republican baseball practice

Here is what we know about Barth:

He's a Spartan and a Longhorn

Barth graduated from Stratford High School in Houston's Spring Branch ISD, and went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude in 2015 from the University of Texas at Austin with a B.A. in government.

Served Congressmen, Governors and Mayor Pro-Tem
Barth has had a lengthy career in government in a short time, according to his LinkedIn account.
In addition to working as an intern for then Houston Mayor Pro-Tem and now Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in 2013, he also interned for U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller the very next year.

In 2014, Barth was a fellow at then Gov. Rick Perry's office.

In 2015, he interned for Houston U.S. Rep. John Culberson, managing constituent concerns and interacting with the community.

He also worked in a variety of roles for Texas Congressman Randy Neugebauer.

Last September, he went to work for Austin Congressman Roger Williams as a legislative correspondent.

Presidential campaign experience
Barth worked to help coordinate operations for Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential campaign for eight months.

He loves Houston sports
Unlike many fair weather fans, Barth has shown enthusiastic support on LinkedIn for Houston's sports teams, including the Astros, Rockets and the Texans.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsshootingu.s. & worldpoliticsbaseballman shotcongressHoustonVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Reports of casualties after blast at China kindergarten
Houstonian among victims in violent Virginia shooting
10-month-old boy shot and killed in SW Houston
Virginia shooting first test for Trump-era gun debate
More News
Top Stories
10-month-old boy shot and killed in SW Houston
Virginia shooting first test for Trump-era gun debate
Houstonian among victims in violent Virginia shooting
Country music star Sara Evans surprises fans singing in the shower
Need a job? Head to today's Choice Career Fair
Reports of casualties after blast at China kindergarten
Death toll rises to 17 in London high-rise fire
Show More
Best places to dine on Father's Day around Houston
Crane erupts in flames near Houston Ship Channel
600+ students to be tested for TB at George Bush HS
Murder-for-hire suspect says he contacted ex for their kids
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 5 minutes of terror in Virginia
More News
Top Video
10-month-old boy shot and killed in SW Houston
Virginia shooting first test for Trump-era gun debate
Win a chance to play dodgeball with Ben Stiller
Crane erupts in flames near Houston Ship Channel
More Video