Houstonian Zack Barth talks to 'GMA' about shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2098273" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston man wounded in shooting at Republican baseball practice

Here is what we know about Barth:

Houstonian Zack Barth was injured in the shooting at the GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday.He spoke with Robin Roberts and "Good Morning America" about the shooting and how everything unfolded.Barth was joined by Representative Roger Williams from Texas for the interview. You can watch the entire interview on "Good Morning America" coming up at 7 a.m.Barth is the legislative correspondent for Austin Congressman Roger Williams.Barth graduated from Stratford High School in Houston's Spring Branch ISD, and went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude in 2015 from the University of Texas at Austin with a B.A. in government.Barth has had a lengthy career in government in a short time, according to his LinkedIn account.In addition to working as an intern for then Houston Mayor Pro-Tem and now Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in 2013, he also interned for U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller the very next year.In 2014, Barth was a fellow at then Gov. Rick Perry's office.In 2015, he interned for Houston U.S. Rep. John Culberson, managing constituent concerns and interacting with the community.He also worked in a variety of roles for Texas Congressman Randy Neugebauer.Last September, he went to work for Austin Congressman Roger Williams as a legislative correspondent.Barth worked to help coordinate operations for Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential campaign for eight months.Unlike many fair weather fans, Barth has shown enthusiastic support on LinkedIn for Houston's sports teams, including the Astros, Rockets and the Texans.