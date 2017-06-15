NEWS

Houstonian shot by gunman in Virginia ambush speaks to 'GMA'

Houstonian Zack Barth talks to "GMA" about shooting at GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, VA.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houstonian Zack Barth was injured in the shooting at the GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday.

He spoke with Robin Roberts and "Good Morning America" about the shooting and how everything unfolded.

Barth was joined by Representative Roger Williams from Texas for the interview. You can watch the entire interview on "Good Morning America" coming up at 7 a.m.

Barth is the legislative correspondent for Austin Congressman Roger Williams.

RELATED: Who is Zack Barth? More on Houstonian shot in Virginia park attack
Houstonian among victims in violent Virginia shooting, Tom Abrahams reports.

Houston man wounded in shooting at Republican baseball practice

Related Topics:
newsshootingu.s. & worldpoliticsbaseballman shotcongressgood morning americaHoustonVirginia
