Houstonian shot by gunman in Virginia ambush speaks to 'GMA'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houstonian Zack Barth was injured in the shooting at the GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday.
He spoke with Robin Roberts and "Good Morning America" about the shooting and how everything unfolded.
Barth was joined by Representative Roger Williams from Texas for the interview. You can watch the entire interview on "Good Morning America" coming up at 7 a.m.
Barth is the legislative correspondent for Austin Congressman Roger Williams.
RELATED: Who is Zack Barth? More on Houstonian shot in Virginia park attack
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff