POLICE CHASE

Houston police chase bank robbery suspects

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are in pursuit of bank robbery suspects throughout Houston's west side. Officers are chasing a large black SUV.


It's unclear how many suspects may be in the vehicle. At one point, the vehicle was traveling the wrong way in traffic.



No accidents or injuries have been reported.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing situation.
