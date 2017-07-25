Houston police chase bank robbery suspects

Westside Patrol is in pursuit of bank robbery suspects. HPD Fox is also in the air. #hpdintheair #HouTraffic



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 25, 2017

Bank Robbery: FCCU, 23100 Cinco Ranch Blvd. 4 B/M with hoodies. Black Toy Tundra. Injuries reported. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 25, 2017

Police are in pursuit of bank robbery suspects throughout Houston's west side. Officers are chasing a large black SUV.It's unclear how many suspects may be in the vehicle. At one point, the vehicle was traveling the wrong way in traffic.No accidents or injuries have been reported.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing situation.