Father dies trying to save son in water near San Luis Pass

Galveston County officials identified the dad as 27-year-old Rufino Suarez.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston father drowned Tuesday night while trying to reach his young son who got swept in the water at the San Luis Pass.

Rufino Suarez, 27, was found dead on a sandbar, not far from where he went underwater, said the Galveston County medical examiner.

According to Galveston County beach patrol, Suarez and his son were in a kayak with five other people, when it overturned on the bay side of the bridge. Beach patrol said adults in the kayak were trying to pick up children who were swimming in a shallow area.

Suarez was found not wearing a life jacket. His 5-year-old son, who he reportedly saved, was also not wearing one. It's unclear if the two other adults in the kayak had on flotation devices. Of the three other children, ages nine, nine and eight, two of them were wearing life jackets.



Beach Patrol says the 5-year-old boy was unconscious when he washed ashore. After paramedics treated him, he became alert and was airlifted to UTMB Hospital. He was stable, but doctors kept him overnight for observation.

People staying in vacation homes along the bay heard the sirens around 7 p.m.

"All of the sudden we started seeing fire trucks that went by in that direction," said Terry, who was grilling outside.



People who fish and kayak near the bay said there needs to be more signs warning people of the strong current. Beach patrol said there are 60 warning signs in the San Luis area.

"My number one rule is, do not get in the water without a life jacket," said Steve Burchner, who runs San Luis Pass Kayak.

Burchner said he often sees people wading in the water who are not wearing life jackets.

"It's very frustrating. In the last two weeks we've had two drownings here," he said.

San Luis Pass has been noted for conditions unfriendly to swimmers. Last month, a 19-year-old fisherman went missing at the pass. His body was later found.

RELATED: 19-year-old fisherman missing in water at San Luis Pass

Earlier this week, Galveston Island Beach Patrol issued a red flag warning due to the potential for strong rip currents. The patrol singled out San Luis Pass as an area to avoid.
The flags signify the potential for strong rip currents.

WATCH: How to survive a rip current

Information on how to survive a rip current.

