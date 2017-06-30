NEWS

Houston killer questioned in cellmate's apparent murder in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTRK) --
A murder inside an East Texas prison could lead to a second charge of murder for a Harris County convicted killer.

Pete Ayala, 29, was found unresponsive Sunday morning inside his cell at the Tilford Unit near Texarkana.


Prison officials believe his cellmate 22-year-old Justin Williams assaulted him.

Ayala later died at the hospital.

Williams is already serving 50 years for killing a Houston man at a gas station on Scott Street three years ago.

