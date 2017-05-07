NEWS

Houston family escapes house fire

The homeowner said after escaping the fire, his wife tripped over a hose and was taken to the hospital to get her arm checked out.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A family of five escapes an overnight fire. It happened around midnight on Sunday.

You could see huge flames coming from the attic. The fire was at a home on Sandydale near Aldine Mail Road.

At least three different fire departments responded. They were able to get the fire out in thirty minutes.

The homeowner said they were asleep when the home caught fire. Fortunately, everyone made it out okay. The homeowner said after escaping the fire, his wife tripped over a hose and was taken to the hospital to get her arm checked out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

