Houston cop relieved of duty after arrest for intoxication

A Houston police officer has been relieved of duty after officers allegedly caught him in a post-Cinco de Mayo drunk driving incident.Officer Ronald Gilbert, of Deer Park, faces a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.HPD said Gilbert was caught behind the wheel of his vehicle around 12:30 a.m. in the 15240 block of Galveston Road.Ray Hunt, the police union's president, confirms Gilbert was on duty when he was stopped.Investigators said he was found impaired and was taken to the jail on Riesner, where he was later released on a $500 bond.Tonight, Houston police said Gilbert has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of this investigation.Hunt says the union will only represent an officer operating in the course and scope of HPD. Because Gilbert was allegedly drunk, Hunt says that would be considered "outside the scope," and therefore the union will not represent him.It was not immediately clear whether Gilbert was in his police cruiser when he was stopped. We are working to confirm those details.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.