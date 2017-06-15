NEWS

Houston Congressional aide shot in attack talks to ABC13

Congressional aide Zach Barth speaks to ABC13's Ted Oberg on Capitol Hill.

By
CAPITOL HILL (KTRK) --
A day after being shot while at a Congressional Republican baseball practice in Virginia, Houston-native Zack Barth was walking around Capitol Hill, speaking to a sea of lights and cameras.

In an interview with ABC13's Ted Oberg, Barth said he's recovering quickly from the gunshot that hit him in the calf.

"I'm very blessed that the bullet went straight through," Barth said.

Barth said the day was normal until a single gunshot that got everyone's attention. Then chaos.

"I heard somebody say, 'He's got a gun! Run!'"

That's when Barth started running.

"There was nowhere I could go," Barth said. "There was no gate or anything. So, I hit the deck. Then I saw the shooter train his rifle on me."

ABC13's Ted Oberg is in Washington, D.C. and will file reports tonight, starting at 4 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsalexandria shootingTed Oberg Investigates
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3 killed, 2 injured in shooting at San Francisco UPS facility
Jury deadlocked in Bill Cosby trial; told to keep working
How the harrowing shooting at a GOP congressional baseball practice unfolded
HPD chief calls shooters 'cowards' in infant's death
More News
Top Stories
HPD chief calls shooters 'cowards' in infant's death
Houstonian shot by gunman in Virginia ambush speaks to 'GMA'
Zack Barth: What we know about Virginia shooting victim
Congressman's shooting first test for Trump-era gun debate
Virginia baseball field shooting: A moment-by-moment timeline
Jury deadlocked in Bill Cosby trial; told to keep working
What we know about the Alexandria shooting injuries
Show More
Music star Sara Evans surprises fans singing in the shower
Woman hangs from teeth over Niagara Falls
Dash cam video captures crash with wrong-way driver
Red snapper season extended this summer
7 killed after Chinese kindergarten blast
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
At least 12 dead in London high-rise fire
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
Astros' Springer 'strikes' to help kids who stutter
More Photos