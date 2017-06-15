Houston Congressional aide shot in attack talks to ABC13

A day after being shot while at a Congressional Republican baseball practice in Virginia, Houston-native Zack Barth was walking around Capitol Hill, speaking to a sea of lights and cameras.In an interview with ABC13's Ted Oberg, Barth said he's recovering quickly from the gunshot that hit him in the calf."I'm very blessed that the bullet went straight through," Barth said.Barth said the day was normal until a single gunshot that got everyone's attention. Then chaos."I heard somebody say, 'He's got a gun! Run!'"That's when Barth started running."There was nowhere I could go," Barth said. "There was no gate or anything. So, I hit the deck. Then I saw the shooter train his rifle on me."