Houston bars opening early for Comey testimony watch parties

Trump supporters said they will be watching Comey's testimony very closely today. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While all eyes are on Washington D.C. ahead of former FBI director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, bar owners in Houston will be getting an early start today.

Several bars said they will host Comey testimony watch parties, opening doors early this morning for those who want a seat for the hearing.

Three Houston venues who are welcoming patrons for this historic event on Capitol Hill:

Axelrad
1517 Alabama Street

D&T Drive Inn
1307 Enid Street

Jimmy's Ice House
White Oak Drive

Comey will testify about his role in investigating allegations of Russian influence in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

ABC13 will offer live coverage from ABC News beginning at 9 a.m. CST. We will also have live streaming video available on ABC13.com and on our smartphone app.

