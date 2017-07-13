NEWS

4 Houston-area Texas A&M students arrested for robbery in College Station

Local Texas A&M students arrested for robbery in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
Four Texas A&M students from the Houston area have been arrested in connection to an aggravated robbery in College Station.

According to police, Megumi Sui, 20, of Kingwood; Ethan Herrera, 19, of Houston; Gautham Chidambaram, 20, of Katy; and Ethan Khwaja, 19, of Houston, assaulted a man in the 1400 block of Northpoint on July 5.

The victim told investigators he went to the address to buy drugs. He was allegedly pepper sprayed in the eyes and hit several times on the head and back with an axe handle.

All four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery. Khwaja was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information about the alleged robbery is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

