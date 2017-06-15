NEWS

Houston Congressional aide shot in attack talks to ABC13

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston aide Zack Barth talks to ABC13's Ted Oberg after being shot in Virginia.

By
CAPITOL HILL (KTRK) --
A day after being shot while at a Congressional Republican baseball practice in Virginia, Houston-native Zack Barth was walking around Capitol Hill, speaking to a sea of lights and cameras.

In an interview with ABC13's Ted Oberg, Barth said he's recovering quickly from the gunshot that hit him in the calf.

"I'm very blessed that the bullet went straight through," Barth said.

Barth said the day was normal until a single gunshot that got everyone's attention. Then chaos.
"I heard somebody say, 'He's got a gun! Run!'"

EMBED More News Videos

Houston man wounded in shooting at Republican baseball practice



That's when Barth started running.

"There was nowhere I could go," Barth said. "There was no gate or anything. So, I hit the deck. Then I saw the shooter train his rifle on me."

Barth said he could see pops of dirt flying up around him as he lay flat in the outfield. Then a shot hit him.

"At that point, my adrenaline was in full gear and my fight or flight took over. I decided if I wanted to live, I couldn't stay there. So I ran down the first baseline jumped into the dugout. I was running for my life."

Soon after, Capitol Police opened fire on the assailant.

Barth, like many others, credit that with his survival.

"The loss of life would've been tremendous."

Now Barth wants to continue his work.

"I just appreciate the opportunity to have another day on this earth," Barth said.

ABC13's Ted Oberg is in Washington, D.C. and will file reports tonight, starting at 4 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsalexandria shootingTed Oberg Investigates
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
WATCH LIVE: 1 hurt after blimp crashes at U.S. Open
Manhunt intensifies for escaped inmates in Georgia
'Operation Matador' nets 39 MS-13 arrests in New York
What we know about the congressional baseball shooting
GOP baseball team coach: 'We need to play this game'
More News
Top Stories
HPD chief calls shooters 'cowards' in infant's death
WATCH LIVE: 1 hurt after blimp crashes at U.S. Open
Zack Barth: What we know about Virginia shooting victim
Jury deadlocked in Bill Cosby trial; told to keep working
Police: Dog harness used to bolt child to floor
SOURCES: UPS shooter was SF resident Jimmy Lam
'Operation Matador' nets 39 MS-13 arrests in New York
Show More
Congressman's shooting first test for Trump-era gun debate
Virginia baseball field shooting: A timeline
18-wheeler spilled gallons of sewage onto road
Red snapper season extended this summer
Group wants you to stop tipping restaurant workers
More News
Top Video
SOURCES: UPS shooter was SF resident Jimmy Lam
'Operation Matador' nets 39 MS-13 arrests in New York
Dangerous driving stunt caught on camera along Atlantic City Expressway
Productivity problems? Your workspace could be the culprit
More Video