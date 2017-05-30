House under construction collapses in Jersey Village

Part of a home in Jersey Village collapsed while workers were doing construction.It happened around 11 a.m. on the 15500 block of Lakeview Drive.One of the workers was underneath when the home shifted but he was able to get out. There's no word on if he was injured.SkyEye showed a pile of bricks where a piece of the wall was damaged in the back of the home.An official with the City of Jersey Village told ABC13 that crews were raising the house to prevent flooding.Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.