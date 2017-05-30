NEWS

House under construction collapses in Jersey Village

EMBED </>More Videos

An official with the City of Jersey Village said workers were raising the house to prevent flooding.

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) --
Part of a home in Jersey Village collapsed while workers were doing construction.

It happened around 11 a.m. on the 15500 block of Lakeview Drive.

One of the workers was underneath when the home shifted but he was able to get out. There's no word on if he was injured.

SkyEye showed a pile of bricks where a piece of the wall was damaged in the back of the home.

An official with the City of Jersey Village told ABC13 that crews were raising the house to prevent flooding.

Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscollapseconstructionconstruction accidentJersey Village
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Bond raised for Spring man accused of killing neighbor
US will test 1st intercontinental ballistic missile intercept, on heels of North Korea's tests
A look at every North Korean missile test this year
Cleveland police officer who killed Tamir Rice fired after rules violations
More News
Top Stories
Woodlands man held in Dominican Republic prison for more than a year found not guilty
Bond raised for Spring man accused of killing neighbor
Man's body found in White Oak Bayou in Heights area
Report: Police found Tiger Woods asleep at the wheel
Ariana Grande hosting 'One Love Manchester' concert
Crashed car lands on top of sleeping man downtown
Trump's communications director resigns
Show More
Hackers post anti-Trump message on Houston sign
OMG! Snake regurgitates another live snake
More heavy storms later this week
Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega dead at 83
Writer loses job over tweet on Japanese Indy winner
More News
Top Video
OMG! Snake regurgitates another live snake
Hidden Houston: Presidential Faces on Nance Street
Game ball delivered by drone in soccer match
Trump's communications director resigns
More Video