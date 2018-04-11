House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, sources say

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., has informed House Republicans that he plans to leave Congress at the end of his term, sources tell ABC News.
Ryan broke the news during a GOP Conference meeting at the Capitol on Wednesday, telling members that he would not seek re-election in November.
"He will serve out his full term, run through the tape, and then retire in January," said Brendan Buck, counselor to Speaker Ryan, in a statement. "After nearly twenty years in the House, the speaker is proud of all that has been accomplished and is ready to devote more of his time to being a husband and a father. While he did not seek the position, he told his colleagues that serving as speaker has been the professional honor of his life, and he thanked them for the trust they placed in him."
President Trump tweeted that Ryan "is a truly good man" adding, "he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question."
There were lots of long faces leaving the Speaker's office this morning following a GOP staff meeting where Ryan reportedly told colleagues that he's retiring in January 2019. "Not resigning," Ryan told reporters in the hallway.
Ryan's departure is a blow for Republicans as they scramble to protect their Senate and House majorities in the midterms. His seat is now up for grabs in a district that some analysts now see as a toss-up. Ryan's move could also be seen as a sign he believes there's a good chance Democrats will take control of the House.
"Speaker Ryan sees what is coming in November, and is calling it quits rather than standing behind a House Republican agenda," said a spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Tyler Law.
Ryan, who was drafted to serve as speaker after Rep. John Boehner's surprise resignation, led Republicans through an overhaul of the tax code this year, a longtime goal. He has been one of the party's most prolific fundraisers.
With Republicans bracing for heavy losses in the upcoming midterms, Ryan has faced lingering questions about his future and whether he would stay in Congress to lead a slimmer Republican majority or the minority.
He has said he would come to a decision with his family sometime in the spring ahead of the June filing deadline in Wisconsin.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., have quietly started preparing for leadership bids in the event of Ryan's departure.
