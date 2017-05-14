Honoring police: HPD kicks off National Police Week

In recognition of the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, Houston Police Department will host several events during National Police Week. The week runs through Friday, May 19.During the week, students in Houston will participate in tours and demonstrations at the Houston Police Academy. The kids will meet with officers and will have demonstrations from various units within the departmnet, HPD said.On Wednesday, clergy members will gather for The Day of Prayer Ceremony at the HPD Edward A. Thomas Building. The ceremony will start at 10 a.m.HPD employees will receive numerous awards on Thursday during the Police Week Awards Ceremony Luncheon. A proclamation from Mayor Sylvester Turner will also be read.The week will conclude with a memorial service to honor those officers who died in the line of duty. The service starts at 7 p.m. Friday with a procession at the memorial site, located at 2400 Memorial Drive.The public is invited to attend the events on Wednesday and Friday.