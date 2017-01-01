NEWS

Homicide investigation underway in NW Harris County
The man was killed in a neighborhood that is part of a private airport.

HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) --
Harris County deputies are investigating a homicide in northwest Harris County.

Deputies say there was some sort of disturbance at the home around 3:30 am on New Year's Day.

Deputies say a man was shot and killed inside of a home.

It happened in the Dry Creek Airport neighborhood.

The neighborhood is part of a private airport. Homeowners have their own planes and many have hangers on their property.

Deputies say there are witnesses. No one has been charged at this time at this time.
