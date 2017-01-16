SEATTLE, WA --After a burglary was caught on a home security camera, the homeowner managed to stop the intruder from halfway around the world.
The homeowner was working in Afghanistan when he got an alert on his cellphone that someone broke into his home near Seattle. He watched live as the intruder stuffed a bag with electronics.
The man called a neighbor for help. The neighbor scared off the burglar, who took off empty-handed.
SEE ALSO: Burglary suspects use sledgehammer to smash their way into store