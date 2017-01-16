NEWS

Homeowner stops burglary at his home from 7,000 miles away
Joe Torres has the details.

SEATTLE, WA --
After a burglary was caught on a home security camera, the homeowner managed to stop the intruder from halfway around the world.

The homeowner was working in Afghanistan when he got an alert on his cellphone that someone broke into his home near Seattle. He watched live as the intruder stuffed a bag with electronics.

The man called a neighbor for help. The neighbor scared off the burglar, who took off empty-handed.

