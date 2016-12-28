Homeowner shoots burglar in face in SW Houston

BREAKING: homeowner heard 3 ppl breaking into his SUV. Shot 1 in the face. Suspect in surgery now. 2 others ran off. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/o0XDessTg0 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) December 28, 2016

Here's the damage--SUV passenger side window broken. But burglars didn't get away w anything. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/xc7UcndwIc — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) December 28, 2016

A homeowner in southwest Houston shot a man who police say was trying to break into his SUV. It happened around 3:30 AM on Ridgerod Lane.Investigators say the homeowner heard noises coming from his driveway. He went outside to see what was going on and saw three people breaking into his Tahoe. The front passenger side window was shattered.The homeowner shot one of the suspects in the face. He collapsed nearby and police found him when they arrived. The two other suspects ran."While we were checking the area, we found another car broken into at the neighbor's house. So there were at least two cars broken into tonight," said Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD.The man shot in the face was taken to the hospital where he's undergoing surgery. He's expected to survive. At this point, investigators do not have a description of the two people who got away.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.