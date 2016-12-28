NEWS

Homeowner shoots burglar in face in SW Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A homeowner in southwest Houston shot a man who police say was trying to break into his SUV. It happened around 3:30 AM on Ridgerod Lane.

Investigators say the homeowner heard noises coming from his driveway. He went outside to see what was going on and saw three people breaking into his Tahoe. The front passenger side window was shattered.

The homeowner shot one of the suspects in the face. He collapsed nearby and police found him when they arrived. The two other suspects ran.

"While we were checking the area, we found another car broken into at the neighbor's house. So there were at least two cars broken into tonight," said Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD.

The man shot in the face was taken to the hospital where he's undergoing surgery. He's expected to survive. At this point, investigators do not have a description of the two people who got away.

