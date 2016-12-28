Homeowner gets revenge on package thieves

In Washington State, some homeowners are turning into vigilantes. They're tired of people stealing their packages are they're now fighting back.Of course, you've seen story after story: thieves hitting in broad daylight, coming on foot, by car and even on two wheels, looking for easy loot at your doorstep.23 million Americans already falling victim to this crime - and now, some are fighting back.Jaireme Barrow setting up a booby-trapped bait box that set off a blank shotgun shell when grabbed.While police say something this extreme isn't a great idea, so far, it's worked.Twice."I didn't want to hurt anybody, but just wanted to make the point that you don't touch something that doesn't belong to you," Barrow said.Officials say the best way to fight back? Surveillance cameras that provide a clear view of faces, and license plates on getaway cars.