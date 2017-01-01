NEWS

Homeowner fatally shoots guest at NYE party after altercation in NW Harris County
The father of the man who owns the home says there was some sort of altercation between a man and a woman.

HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) --
Harris County deputies are investigating a homicide in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's Office District 5 patrol deputies responded to an "In Progress call at a residence in the 14500 block of Dry Creek in west Harris County at 3:45 am this morning January 1, 2017.

Deputies arrived and a male has been confirmed deceased at 4:10am by EMS.

An unknown aged male has been shot by the 48 year old homeowner after he refused to leave a New Year's party.

HCSO Homicide investigators say the male began physically fighting with homeowner and the homeowner shot the victim.

The homeowner and witnesses are being interviewed.

It happened in the Dry Creek Airport neighborhood.

The neighborhood is part of a private airport. Homeowners have their own planes and many have hangers on their property.

Deputies say there are witnesses. No one has been charged at this time.

The father of the man who owns the home where the shooting happened tells 13 Eyewitness News his son had a party.

The man's father cooked for the party. He said there were about 200 people there. There was some sort of altercation between a man and a woman. After that, a guest at the party was shot and killed.

No word at this time who was shot.
