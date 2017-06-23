NEWS

Shooter opens fire through front door, killing homeowner near Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
One man is dead, another hurt after both of them were shot in a northwest Harris County home Thursday night, just south of Cypress.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies were originally called to the house in the 13000 block of Bexhill for a domestic disturbance.

Investigators tell ABC13 the men were shot through the front door. Another person was home at the time.

Deputies are interviewing that person about what they may have heard or seen.

"There was another individual here. We're making contact with that individual right now," said Sgt. Eric Clegg with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The homeowner was the man killed. His friend, who was also shot, was taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries and released.

Investigators have not released a possible suspect description or motive.
