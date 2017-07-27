NEWS

Home builder charged with felony tied to home under construction in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) --
A luxury home builder is charged with a felony after police say he lied about a home that was under construction.

Roy Gabbay, owner of RG Homes, was arrested Wednesday for tampering with a government record. Police allege that he lied about an inspection, claiming it had been done when it hadn't.

City of Bellaire began an investigation after receiving complaints from homeowners who said their houses had damage due to the crawlspace and wood framing not being completed properly.

RG Homes was at the center of a Ted Oberg Investigation in February.

Gabbay, 36, is out on bond. The Bellaire Police Department is continuing their investigation.
