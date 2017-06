Holocaust memorial vandalized in Boston

Police in Boston are investigating after someone vandalized the New England Holocaust Memorial overnight.A plate of glass was busted out of one of the six glass towers.The 54-foot tall glass towers are covered in millions of numbers that were tattooed on victim's arms during the Holocaust.The memorial was initiated by a group of Holocaust survivors in the Boston area."The site offers a unique opportunity for reflection on the meaning of oppression and freedom and on the importance of a society's respect for human rights," according to the the New England Holocaust Memorial site Police have not said if surveillance video captured the vandals.