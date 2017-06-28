Holocaust memorial vandalized in Boston

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) --Police in Boston are investigating after someone vandalized the New England Holocaust Memorial overnight.
A plate of glass was busted out of one of the six glass towers.
The 54-foot tall glass towers are covered in millions of numbers that were tattooed on victim's arms during the Holocaust.
The memorial was initiated by a group of Holocaust survivors in the Boston area.
"The site offers a unique opportunity for reflection on the meaning of oppression and freedom and on the importance of a society's respect for human rights," according to the the New England Holocaust Memorial site.
Police have not said if surveillance video captured the vandals.
