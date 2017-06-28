NEWS

Holocaust memorial vandalized in Boston

EMBED </>More Videos

Holocaust Memorial vandalized in Boston

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
Police in Boston are investigating after someone vandalized the New England Holocaust Memorial overnight.

A plate of glass was busted out of one of the six glass towers.

The 54-foot tall glass towers are covered in millions of numbers that were tattooed on victim's arms during the Holocaust.

The memorial was initiated by a group of Holocaust survivors in the Boston area.

"The site offers a unique opportunity for reflection on the meaning of oppression and freedom and on the importance of a society's respect for human rights," according to the the New England Holocaust Memorial site.

Police have not said if surveillance video captured the vandals.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newscrimevandalismu.s. & worldholocaustMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Workers claim abuse while making Ivanka Trump shoes
2 hit, killed by Amtrak train outside Washington DC
2nd suspect charged in baby's murder to appear in court
Pro-Trump PAC pulls ad it launched against GOP senator who opposed health bill
Beauty queen dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
More News
Top Stories
Grab an umbrella: More heavy storms expected today
Reward offered for suspects in deadly home invasion
2nd suspect charged in baby's murder to appear in court
Major lane switch planned for Westheimer
Beauty queen dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
Workers claim abuse while making Ivanka Trump shoes
22-month-old reunited with mom after Amber Alert
Show More
Drywall mistaken for cocaine puts man in jail
Futuristic light show takes over Sydney Opera House
3 things you need to make your marriage last
Man surrenders after holding child hostage in SE Houston
Family: Woman ran over neighbor, shot him previously
More News
Top Video
Major lane switch planned for Westheimer
Workers claim abuse while making Ivanka Trump shoes
2nd suspect charged in baby's murder to appear in court
Beauty queen dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
More Video