Hollywood sign altered to read 'Hollyweed' in apparent New Year's Eve prank
Hollywood residents awoke Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, to find the iconic Hollywood sign had been altered to read "HOLLYWeeD" in an apparent prank. (KABC)

Hollywood residents awoke Sunday morning to find the iconic Hollywood sign had been altered to read "HOLLYWeeD" in an apparent New Year's Eve prank.

The sign was vandalized about 3 a.m. by a male suspect who was recorded on surveillance video, said Lt. Guy Juneau of the Los Angeles Police Department's Security Services Division.

Dressed in all black, the unidentified vandal scaled Mount Lee, made his way over a fence and then climbed onto each of the landmark's "O" letters, the lieutenant said. He then draped those letters with black tarps so they each appeared as a lowercase "e."

The suspect remained at large hours after the incident. If arrested, he would face a misdemeanor trespassing charge, according to the LAPD.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division said the agency was aware of the vandalism and a unit was dispatched to Mount Lee to investigate.

The LAPD also notified the city's Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area near the sign.

Alvin Kim and two fellow hikers posed for a photo with the revised landmark in the background, which Kim described as "pretty cool."

California voters in November approved Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning in 2018.
