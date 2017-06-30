Holiday drunken driving dangers

As you prepare to hit the roads this weekend, one family urges you to plan carefully especially if you'll be drinking.Matthew Reibenstein's tragic story dates back to June 1990 when he was 5 years old.Reibenstein, his 7-year-old brother and the rest of his family loaded up in a station wagon with plans to visit Disney World for the first time.Reibenstein says he had no idea those were the last moments he would share with his big brother."Right before we went to sleep, my brother had traded spots with me in the car. Little did I know that I'd get thrown out one window and land on the grass, and he'd get thrown out the other window and land on I-10, said Reibenstein.A drunk driver slammed into their car. Reibenstein's brother and two great aunts died."I can remember being at my wedding. The pew was empty in the front for my family that I didn't have. I just remember thinking about my brother, you know, would he be married? Where would he be? Somebody at just such a young age took his life and you just wonder, you always sit there and wonder," said Reibenstein.Reibenstein says there should be no guesswork involved in your decision to not drink and drive this holiday."It's cheaper to get a limo to drive you around all weekend then it is for you to have one DUI or one DWI," Reibenstein said.Beyond considering the financial risks drinking and driving can pose, Reibenstein urges you to consider the larger price you could pay."The effects last for so long and in this case...it's a lifetime," said Reibenstein.According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association 40 percent of all highway deaths between 2007 and 2011 were caused by drunken driving over the 4th of July weekend.