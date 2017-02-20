NEWS

Adolf Hitler's telephone sold at auction for $243,000

EMBED </>More News Videos

A telephone owned by Adolf Hitler has sold at auction for $243,000 over the weekend. (KTRK)

CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD --
A telephone owned by Adolf Hitler has sold at auction for $243,000.

Andreas Kornfeld of Alexander Historical Auctions says the phone sold Sunday afternoon to a person who bid by phone. The auction house does not disclose the names of buyers.

Bidding for the phone started at $100,000.

The red telephone includes a Nazi party symbol and Hitler's name engraved on the back. Occupying Russian officers gave the phone to a British officer, Sir Ralph Rayner, during a visit to Hitler's bunker in Berlin. The phone was used in vehicles and trains as well as Hitler's field headquarters.

Kornfeld says a porcelain figure of an Alsatian dog, also owned by Hitler, also sold Sunday to a different bidder for $24,300.
Related Topics:
newsauctiontelephoneMaryland
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Investigators search for trench coat suspect in murder
More than 60 threats to Jewish centers across the US, authorities investigating
18-year-old accused of blackmailing ex into sex
2 officers shot, 1 killed, after responding to traffic incident in California
11 travelers pass security at JFK without proper screening: Sources
More News
Top Stories
Mother saves children by shielding them during storm
18-year-old accused of blackmailing ex into sex
Couple found dead in Galveston home
6 tornadoes confirmed in San Antonio and Austin area
Video shows dog being dragged by scooter
Investigators search for trench coat suspect in murder
ACLU releases video against proposed "bathroom bill"
Show More
Rain lingers throughout the evening commute
California officer killed; 2nd officer, suspect injured
Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in NYC at 64
Special delivery: US-born panda cub bound for China
Starbucks customer orders 19-ingredient drink
More News
Top Video
Mother saves children by shielding them during storm
18-year-old accused of blackmailing ex into sex
Video shows dog being dragged by scooter
6 tornadoes confirmed in San Antonio and Austin area
More Video