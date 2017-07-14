NEWS

Hit-and-run driver slams into Pasadena home and ruptures gas line

Hit-and-run driver slams into Pasadena home

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A driver was nowhere to be found after a pickup truck slammed into a house and ruptured a gas line overnight in Pasadena.

Police say the truck was heading northbound on Strawberry Road at around 3 a.m. Friday when it lost control near Aberdeen.

The truck went through a fence, hit the back of a house and went through the wall of a bedroom.

There was no one inside the home, and when police arrived, the vehicle was empty.

Residents tell ABC13 a woman lives at the home. Police are investigating what led the truck to lose control.
