Hit-and-run driver slams into Pasadena home

A driver was nowhere to be found after a pickup truck slammed into a house and ruptured a gas line overnight in Pasadena.Police say the truck was heading northbound on Strawberry Road at around 3 a.m. Friday when it lost control near Aberdeen.The truck went through a fence, hit the back of a house and went through the wall of a bedroom.There was no one inside the home, and when police arrived, the vehicle was empty.Residents tell ABC13 a woman lives at the home. Police are investigating what led the truck to lose control.