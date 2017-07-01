NEWS

Highway signs help couple locate elderly man missing from Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Highway signs helped one couple find a man reported missing from Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Highway signs are responsible for the safe recovery of a missing 76-year-old man from Harris County.

Theodis "Sonny" Telfor, 76, was located after a couple traveling to Houston from San Antonio saw his license plate number on a highway sign after authorities issued a Silver Alert.

Tod Terry and his wife found Telfor near Columbus, 70 miles from where he had last been seen. They said Telfor's truck was facing the wrong direction on an exit ramp, and local authorities were able to help him out.

"There's this message out there and if people really pay attention to it, maybe we can save someone's life. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time," Terry told ABC13.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newssilver alertmissing manHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Elderly man killed in NE Houston house fire identified
Trump goes after the media at event honoring veterans
4 charged in shooting of Alvin nursery employee
Pres. Trump escalates 'Morning Joe' Twitter feud
More News
Top Stories
MLB: Astros pitcher suspended after flunking drug test
Video shows extreme road rage on Gulf Freeway
How to protect yourself from sharks at the beach
Tragic accident kills motorcyclist in front of son
Pres. Trump escalates 'Morning Joe' Twitter feud
Elderly man killed in NE Houston house fire identified
Woman survives 18 hours pinned under SUV in rainstorm
Show More
Elderly man's body found in Lake Conroe
Bandit strikes BBVA Compass bank in Texas City
Man arrested for DUI with 1-week-old in car, police say
25 shot in Arkansas club, no apparent connection to terror
Body of missing boy allegedly killed by father found
More News
Top Video
Feeling blue? Crayola seeks help naming its new crayon
Pres. Trump escalates 'Morning Joe' Twitter feud
MLB: Astros pitcher suspended after flunking drug test
Felons on the run from justice in Montgomery Co.
More Video