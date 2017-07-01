Highway signs are responsible for the safe recovery of a missing 76-year-old man from Harris County.Theodis "Sonny" Telfor, 76, was located after a couple traveling to Houston from San Antonio saw his license plate number on a highway sign after authorities issued a Silver Alert.Tod Terry and his wife found Telfor near Columbus, 70 miles from where he had last been seen. They said Telfor's truck was facing the wrong direction on an exit ramp, and local authorities were able to help him out."There's this message out there and if people really pay attention to it, maybe we can save someone's life. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time," Terry told ABC13.