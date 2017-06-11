NEWS

Beloved high school coach killed in wrong-way crash

High school coach killed in wrong-way crash, Tracy Clemons reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Family and friends are remembering a beloved high school coach killed in a wrong-way accident overnight Sunday.

According to deputies, the driver of a truck was heading the wrong direction on the West Beltway near the Southwest Freeway when he collided head-on with Adrian Byrd. The initial collision caused a secondary accident with another car crashing into Byrd's vehicle.

Byrd, a coach at Heights High School, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife and the driver of the truck were taken to a nearby hospital -- both are listed in stable condition.

News of Byrd's death spread quickly with former student athletes posting throughout the day on social media.


Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash and whether the wrong-way driver was under the influence.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has been contacted and will determine whether any charges are filed.

The driver of the secondary crash was not hurt.

