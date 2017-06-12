NEWS

Family of John Hernandez files civil lawsuit against deputy and husband

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of John Hernandez has filed a civil lawsuit against Terry and Chauna Thompson. Both were indicted last week for murder in the fatal altercation outside a Denny's in Sheldon.

Last Friday, the couple bonded out of jail after a grand jury indicted them for the murder of John Hernandez. The couple could face five years to life if convicted.

Hernandez, 24, was in a coma after an altercation with Terry Thompson on May 28 outside of Denny's.

PHOTOS: Thompsons arrive at Harris County jail after indictment


Investigators said Hernandez was urinating outside the restaurant and that Terry had yelled at him to stop. A physical altercation ensued, and Harris County Deputy Chauna Thompson, Terry's wife, met him at the Denny's.

Video released showed Terry on top of Hernandez with his arm around Hernandez's throat. Witnesses said Chauna was also trying to restrain Hernandez, putting her knee down on his arm.

RAW VIDEO: Harris County DA Kim Ogg and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez
RAW VIDEO: News conference with Harris County D.A. Kim Ogg and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

RAW VIDEO: Eyewitness video shows a closer view of deadly fight outside Denny's. (WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing)



Plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit are John's parents, his wife and 3-year-old daughter.
According to a press release, the lawsuit will reveal new facts not previously released to the public.

