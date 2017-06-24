NEWS

Heavy downpours make a mess of Houston roads and backyards

Keeping an eye on roads as area hit with heavy downpours.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heavy rain and strong storms made for a messy Saturday around the Houston area.

Eyewitness News Reporter Marla Carla was driving along FM 1960 in Humble checking on the road conditions and how the storms were impacting drivers.
Heavy rain in Missouri City.



ABC13 viewers were sending in video of the rain drenching their homes and yards, including this video from Sienna Plantation in Missouri City.

You can see the rain pouring down on the pool and cascading off the roof.

And it was much of the same in Pearland where the heavy rain quickly caused puddles on this viewer's back yard.
Heavy rain caused puddling in Pearland.



Tamina, Montgomery County also had downpours that pounded the roofs of homes and cars.
Viewer video shows downpour drenching homes and cars in Tamina.


If you see heavy rain or storms in your area, send photos and videos to news@abc13.com.

