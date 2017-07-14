NEWS

Neighbors concerned about health hazard in seemingly abandoned Heights home

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents in the Heights are concerned about a health hazard on a seemingly abandoned property. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Neighbors in Sunset Heights are concerned about a health hazard at a seemingly abandoned home.

The swimming pool and hot tub are full of black, stagnant water and floating garbage, making them a fertile breeding ground for mosquitos.

"I feel that house should be condemned -- [it's] not up to par with the standards of our neighborhood," one neighbor said.

Neighbors have filed several complaints with 311. The city has attempted to contact the property owner, who has yet to respond.

"If the owner does not go back and resolve the issue they face fines every time we go back and check on the property," a health department official said.

Health officials have applied mosquito treatment to the water, but forcing the owner to drain the pool would require legal action.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsmosquitohealthHoustonHeights
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At 10: 70-year-old fired after trying to stop shoplifters
Victims dies after shooting near Cinco Ranch
Second victim dies after Lake Conroe boat crash
Marines identify 16 service members killed in military plane crash
More News
Top Stories
Victims dies after shooting near Cinco Ranch
Second suspect arrested in brutal Hedwig Village murder
Second victim dies after Lake Conroe boat crash
At 10: 70-year-old fired after trying to stop shoplifters
Stormy weekend weather
Doctor: Pill mill crooks hijacked office's contact info
Ambulance company accuses competitor of cutting brakes
Show More
Officers save 2 people in vehicle trapped under train
Answers found in teen's mysterious prom death
Clutch City welcomes Chris Paul
Pflugerville PD joins Twitter with Austin Powers GIF
OJ Simpson parole hearing set for next week in Vegas
More News
Top Video
Victims dies after shooting near Cinco Ranch
Second victim dies after Lake Conroe boat crash
OJ Simpson parole hearing set for next week in Vegas
Officers save 2 people in vehicle trapped under train
More Video