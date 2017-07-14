Neighbors in Sunset Heights are concerned about a health hazard at a seemingly abandoned home.The swimming pool and hot tub are full of black, stagnant water and floating garbage, making them a fertile breeding ground for mosquitos."I feel that house should be condemned -- [it's] not up to par with the standards of our neighborhood," one neighbor said.Neighbors have filed several complaints with 311. The city has attempted to contact the property owner, who has yet to respond."If the owner does not go back and resolve the issue they face fines every time we go back and check on the property," a health department official said.Health officials have applied mosquito treatment to the water, but forcing the owner to drain the pool would require legal action.