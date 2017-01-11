NEWS

Harris County deputies searching for suspects in attempted abduction of 11-year-old boy
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating suspects involved in an attempted abduction in north Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating suspects involved in an attempted abduction in north Harris County.

According to HCSO, an 11-year-old Hispanic boy was walking to school Friday along Star Peak Drive when a white van approached him with three adult Hispanic males inside.

"Don't run!" one of the men yelled in Spanish, deputies said. The boy told investigators that he saw the males holding a large pole similar to a fishing net.

The boy was able to flee without being harmed or abducted. Surveillance video captured images of the vehicle that the suspects were driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
