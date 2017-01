The Harris County Sheriff's Office, along with three other agencies will be gifted with K9's from K9s4COPs.These animals have been trained by the Harris County Sheriff's Office K9 training team for narcotics and explosive detection.The Harris County Sheriff's Office will be gifted with one K9 named "Trey" who will be handled by Sergeant Boehm.Three other K9's will be also presented to Precinct One, Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, and Mart, Texas Police Department.