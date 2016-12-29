NEWS

HCSO: Car stolen with 1-year-old child inside, suspect on the loose

A suspect is on the run after carjacking a vehicle with a 1-year-old inside, Harris County deputies said.

According to investigators, the mom of the child went inside a Family Dollar store on Rankin and Imperial Valley.

She left her child inside the car. While she was inside, the suspect took her car and drove away.

Authorities were able to find the car with the child safely inside near Richmond Springs Drive and Remington Heights.

No other details have been released.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will have more on Eyewitness News at 10pm.
Related Topics:
newscarjackingHarris County
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Judge Orders Evaluation on Dylann Roof Before Sentencing
Helicopter crash investigation now led by Army, NTSB
Humane Society: 8 horses seized for neglect
Stepson of soldier killed: 'I just want to tell him I love him'
More News
Top Stories
Stepson of soldier killed: 'I just want to tell him I love him'
Helicopter crash investigation now led by Army, NTSB
Humane Society: 8 horses seized for neglect
Parents claim Hatchimals swear while sleeping
How Amazon Echo listens and what it stores
Train derailment worries residents in Sienna Plantation
BBB releases list of top scams for 2016
Show More
Soldiers named in deadly Apache chopper crash
Cop lets teen do 200 pushups for pot offense
Man accused of random attack on teen suffers mental illness
HPD: Teen burglar confesses to killing woman over car
Man crushed by granite slabs at business in NW Houston
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
Babies in stockings will melt even the Grinch's heart
More Photos