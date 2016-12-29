HCSO: Car stolen with 1-year-old child inside, suspect on the loose

A suspect is on the run after carjacking a vehicle with a 1-year-old inside, Harris County deputies said.According to investigators, the mom of the child went inside a Family Dollar store on Rankin and Imperial Valley.She left her child inside the car. While she was inside, the suspect took her car and drove away.Authorities were able to find the car with the child safely inside near Richmond Springs Drive and Remington Heights.No other details have been released.We have a crew headed to the scene and will have more on Eyewitness News at 10pm.