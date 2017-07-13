HCC board meeting to vote on censuring board member

Houston Community College's board of trustees are holding an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to vote on a censure for board member Christopher Oliver.Oliver pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges earlier in the year. The case was unsealed last week.Oliver was first elected to the HCC board in 1995.Trustees opened the meeting and went directly into an executive session to discuss legal options against Oliver. HCC representatives say their options are very limited. The board cannot remove him in a simple vote, they said.Federal prosecutors allege Oliver got tens of thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Houston Public Works director Karun Sreerama.Sreerama was listed as the victim in the court documents.Chip Lewis, Sreerama's attorney, says his client was the victim of a shakedown by Oliver.Sreerama is on paid leave from the city while the mayor reviews the case.The meeting began at 4:30 p.m.ABC13 will have coverage on the air on Live at Five.