Harris County Sheriff responds to Trump's speech

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has responded to Trump's comments that seemed to encourage violence in handling potential offenders.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has responded to President Trump's comments that seemed to encourage violence in handling potential offenders.


While the speech was largely focused on the fight against the gang MS-13, it appeared that Trump was directing his comments about police interactions with suspected criminals in general.

He described the precautions typically taken by police where they place a hand over a suspect's head while they're being put into a police car to protect them.

"When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just seen them thrown in, rough. I said, 'Please don't be too nice,'" he said.

"When you guys put somebody in the car and you're protecting their head you know, the way you put their hand over (their head)," Trump continued, mimicking the motion. "Like, 'Don't hit their head and they've just killed somebody, don't hit their head.' I said, 'You can take the hand away, OK?'

Law enforcement agencies all over the country condemned police violence Friday after President Trump advised New York officers "don't be too nice" during arrests.

Hours later, the local Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) issued two tweets clarifying that it doesn't allow violence.



The police department in Gainesville, Florida, also felt compelled to chide the president for the remarks.

