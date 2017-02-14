The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate was found dead in his jail cell.According to a press release, deputies at the detention medical infirmary on 1200 Baker St. were conducting a cell check on Feb. 13 just after 7pm.They found Vincent Dwayne Young, 33, hanging by a bed sheet. Medical personnel initiated CPR and medical intervention until EMS arrived with the Houston Fire Department and took Young to St. Joseph's hospital.Deputies say that doctors were not able to revive Young.Several agencies are conducting the investigation.