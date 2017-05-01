NEWS

Off-duty Harris County deputy arrested for alleged assault of woman outside a bar

Authorities told ABC13 that 29-year-old Brian Robert Jones was arrested Sunday night outside The Live Oak Bar.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An off-duty Harris County deputy has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman outside a local bar.

Authorities told ABC13 that 29-year-old Brian Robert Jones was arrested last night outside The Live Oak Bar at 2533 Southmore. Our photographer captured the deputy sitting in the back of a patrol car after the alleged incident.

It's not clear what initiated the alleged assault or the extent of the woman's injuries.

Eyewitness News reporter Miya Shay just got a look at surveillance video showing the alleged attack. She'll have updates throughout the day and in our newscasts later.
