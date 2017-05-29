NEWS

Off-duty Harris Co. Pct. 1 deputy constable killed in motorcycle crash

Deputy Constable killed in off-duty traffic accident

Harris County Precinct 1 patrol Deputy Constable Steven Gonzales died in an off-duty traffic accident. He was 24.

Gonzales was riding on his motorcycle near his home late Sunday near the intersection of Loop 610 East and Highway 225, when he lost control of the vehicle.

According to a press release, he was attempting to avoid a traffic snarl caused by a previous, unrelated accident. Gonzales was killed when he collided with a concrete barrier despite wearing a motorcycle helmet. The accident was investigated by HPD.

"This is a stunning loss for law enforcement and the public. Dep. Gonzales set an example for other young people by dedicating his budding career to the protection of others," Constable Alan Rosen said. "He had a bright future and was known for his bright smile, and for those factors and many others he will be dearly missed."

Gonzales was assigned to precinct 1's Willow Springs patrol contract. He joined Precinct 1 in December 2015 after graduating from the University of Houston-Downtown and Houston Heights High School.
