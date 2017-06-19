A mother is accused of stabbing her child her 4-year-old daughter to death in northwest Harris County.Deputies say the 34-year-old Laquita Lewis was in a traffic accident Sunday evening on I-10 East and 610 North. While she was being transported to the hospital, she texted family members that she had done "something bad" to her daughter, according to authorities.Family members called the Harris County Sheriff's Office to report the text messages.Deputies say when they arrived at the apartments in 5600 block of Timber Creek Place Drive, they found the body of her daughter.Lewis was detained at the hospital by HPD officers and is now in the custody of HCSO homicide investigators.Investigators are interviewing her, and she has been charged with capital murder.Deputies say there was a domestic dispute between the mother and her boyfriend on Sunday. Authorities are investigating if the incidents are connected.HCSO Chaplin's were asked to help family members and deputies deal with a horrific scene.