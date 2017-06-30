NYPD is on scene at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital where there are reports of several people shot. More information when available. — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) June 30, 2017

BREAKING: ATF New York special agents are responding to assist @NYPDnews partners at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooting incident. — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 30, 2017

Police said a gunman is dead and at least three people were shot inside Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York City Friday.Police confirmed the gunman is down, but did not provide any other details about him. Sources said he may be a former hospital employee.Sources said other people are injured in the hospital and they will be evaluated. Their injuries are not known.A spokesman for NYPD said there are reports of multiple people shot:The condition of the two people, believed to be men, is not known.The suspect was believed to be armed and on an upper floor. Police were going up floor-by-floor looking for the suspect.The ATF said it is sending agents to assist with the situation: