A violent robbery spree ended with a cab driver being shot overnight in southwest Houston, according to police.The whole thing started on Gulfton as the victim was standing outside his cab.Houston police said four or five young men robbed a man in a nearby apartment complex.Those men then ran to Elm Street, where the cab driver was parked.The guys robbed and shot the cab driver before running from the scene."We don't have a real good description of the suspects right now," Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said. "We're sending an officer over to the hospital to see if we can get a better description."Police said the suspected robbers ran, and they didn't have a getaway car.When investigators get a description, we'll pass that on.