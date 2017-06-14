  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: London high-rise at risk of collapse after fire
NEWS

Group of young robbers shoot cab driver in the stomach in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Raw video shows the scene where a cab driver was shot overnight. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A violent robbery spree ended with a cab driver being shot overnight in southwest Houston, according to police.

The whole thing started on Gulfton as the victim was standing outside his cab.

Houston police said four or five young men robbed a man in a nearby apartment complex.

Those men then ran to Elm Street, where the cab driver was parked.

The guys robbed and shot the cab driver before running from the scene.

"We don't have a real good description of the suspects right now," Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said. "We're sending an officer over to the hospital to see if we can get a better description."

Police said the suspected robbers ran, and they didn't have a getaway car.

When investigators get a description, we'll pass that on.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Massive fire engulfs London high-rise, leaving 'a number of fatalities'
WATCH LIVE: London high-rise may collapse after fire
Man accused of hiring hitman to kill ex-GF shares story
Trump gives Pentagon authority to determine troop levels in Afghanistan
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: London high-rise may collapse after fire
8 American flag facts you may not know
Man accused of hiring hitman to kill ex-GF shares story
Couple: Wrong-way driver nearly hit them before crash
Deputies seize $1 million of meth candy in Harris Co.
Officer targeted in 2016 shooting speaks for first time
Woman seen riding on car hood shares her side of story
Show More
Teen arrested, linked to murder of mom and child
Police looking for woman who keyed disabled vet's vehicle
New toll road system causing conflict
Police arrest suspect after chase through north Houston
Fundraiser held for family of slain security guard
More News
Top Video
8 American flag facts you may not know
WATCH LIVE: London high-rise may collapse after fire
Couple: Wrong-way driver nearly hit them before crash
Galveston to improve bathrooms along seawall
More Video