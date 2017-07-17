Women and children from a homeless shelter were denied tickets to a Houston Astros game after a man promised to buy them for the group in exchange for souvenir bobbleheads that some fans receive upon entry.Kenbriq Hubert, 12, had high hopes for his first-ever Astros game Saturday."The best game I could ever go to, a home run getting hit and I would probably catch the ball or something," Hubert said.He, along with other children and women from Sarah's Place in Pasadena, never got that chance.Director Millie Edwards said a man promised to buy them tickets and in exchange, they would give him the promotional bobbleheads given out upon admission."We were scheduled to meet him on the corner of Hamilton and Texas at the Diamond Club entrance," Edwards said.That did not happen. Between bad weather and a struggle to find affordable parking, Edwards and her group were running late."I called him and he said, 'let me call you right back,' and that went on for about 2.5 hours and then when I called him back he said, 'well, there's a problem, we're out of bobbleheads,'" Edwards said, "I felt anger but I had women and children with me so I tried to maintain my sanity and be professional."She said he stopped answering her phone calls and that the group of women and children went home after standing outside in the rain for three hours.Edwards said the man who promised the tickets stopped by Sarah's place Monday morning to give a sincere apology and try to make it right."That had weight as far as him being a man to come and look women and children in the eyes and say,'I'm sorry,'" Edwards said.Edwards gave Eyewitness News the man's contact information on the condition we would not release his name since she believes his apology to be sincere. The man told Eyewitness News that he is a bobblehead collector. He said the bad weather and parking situation made it difficult for him to meet Edwards so he eventually went home without giving them the tickets.Edwards said the Astros heard about the group's bad experience and offered to let them in for free to another game of their choice.