EMBED >More News Videos Geneva Reed-Veal, mother of Sandra Bland, spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News

EMBED >More News Videos Full video from the Sandra Bland traffic stop

A rights group is condemning a judge's decision to drop a perjury charge against the arresting officer in the Sandra Bland case.The Greater Houston Coalition for Justice plans to speak out today against Waller County Judge Albert McCaig's decision. A news conference is slated for 10 a.m. to address the dropped charge against Brian Encina.In January 2016, Encinia was charged with perjury in connection to a traffic stop last summer where Bland wound up arrested for assault and then died three days later in jail. A grand jury indicted Encinia on the misdemeanor count, alleging he lied about why he removed 28-year-old Bland from her vehicle during the July traffic stop. Bland's arrest and death amplified the Black Lives Matter movement with the hashtag #SayHerName.A grand jury also decided not to indict any sheriff's officials or jailers in connection to Bland's death. Her family settled a civil suit for $1.9 million As part of the dropped charge, Encinia also agreed to permanently surrender his TCOLE license, according to court documents."It's a shame that they didn't take the time to contact the family ahead of their decision to do what they said they would not do. They assured the family they would see this through. This is the reason why the community has a hard time trusting the system.""The perjury charge against Brian Encinia has been dismissed by state District Judge Albert McCaig in Waller County based on a motion for dismissal by the prosecution.Brian and his family appreciate the thoughtful review by the prosecutors. Dismissal was the right thing to do. The Encinias will remain forever grateful to their family, friends and members of the law enforcement community for all their support.Brian and his family will have no further comment on this matter."