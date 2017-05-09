NEWS

Child reported missing in southeast Houston found safe

Missing boy reunited safely with grandmother in southeast Houston, Jessica Willey reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 4-year-old boy who was reported missing in southeast Houston has been found safe.

Jeremiah Green was reported missing by his grandmother around 3 p.m. Tuesday. No one knew where he was for about four hours until a neighbor said he saw Jeremiah's mother go into the apartment in the 6200 block of Waltrip and take him without anyone knowing.

That information had Houston police looking for the mother. Police said they found her and her son at her boyfriend's house in Galena Park.

The little boy was returned to his grandmother around 9 p.m.

"I'm elated. I'm super elated. I am thankful. He is so happy that he's home with granny," said grandmother Danielle Steucy with a big smile. She told Eyewitness News that Jeremiah has lived with her his entire life.

The boy's mother ran off without answering questions and Steucy told reporters she did not give a reason why she took the boy.

