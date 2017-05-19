NEWS

Got Milk: Thieves steal 2 shopping carts full of baby formula

Surveillance video shows suspects stealing two shopping carts full of baby formula from HEB

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Sugar Land police need your help to identify two men suspected of stealing dozens of cans of baby formula from a HEB on Highway 6.

Surveillance video shows the men pushing two shopping carts full of baby formula out of an emergency exit. Police say a car was waiting for the men on the other side of the door.

The stolen baby formula may be worth at least a thousand dollars and police do not believe the suspects are parents trying to feed their kids.

Baby formula is a major expense for many new parents, with small canisters starting around $20. The high price and broad demand make it an enticing target for thieves.
TODAY AT 5: A warning for parents who may consider buying black market formula and why the suspects could be linked to a larger crime ring.
Related Topics:
newsbabytheftSugar Land
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man subdued after trying to breach cockpit on American Airlines flight to Honolulu
Texas Senate approves law banning texting while driving
Body dumped on road after hearse was stolen
In nod to Comey story, aide shares video of Clinton avoiding hug
Speaker Ryan: Trump 'obviously' had a 'bad 2 weeks'
More News
Top Stories
Texas Senate approves law banning texting while driving
The Woodlands sex assault suspect tied to 4th case
Timeline of terror: The Woodlands sex assault cases
Mother of 4 arrested in deadly Houston hit-and-run case
Police warn parents of popular drug-laced candy
'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Deportation case a matter of life and death for family
Show More
Body dumped on road after hearse was stolen
Heavy storms start over the weekend
Boy found dead in stolen car in Mississippi, 3 arrested
What's happening around town today?
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big weekend closures ahead
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
Meet the 31 men vying for 'The Bachelorette' Rachel's heart
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2017 takes over the GRB
More Photos