Sugar Land police need your help to identify two men suspected of stealing dozens of cans of baby formula from a HEB on Highway 6.Surveillance video shows the men pushing two shopping carts full of baby formula out of an emergency exit. Police say a car was waiting for the men on the other side of the door.The stolen baby formula may be worth at least a thousand dollars and police do not believe the suspects are parents trying to feed their kids.Baby formula is a major expense for many new parents, with small canisters starting around $20. The high price and broad demand make it an enticing target for thieves.