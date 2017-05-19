SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --Sugar Land police need your help to identify two men suspected of stealing dozens of cans of baby formula from a HEB on Highway 6.
Surveillance video shows the men pushing two shopping carts full of baby formula out of an emergency exit. Police say a car was waiting for the men on the other side of the door.
The stolen baby formula may be worth at least a thousand dollars and police do not believe the suspects are parents trying to feed their kids.
Baby formula is a major expense for many new parents, with small canisters starting around $20. The high price and broad demand make it an enticing target for thieves.
TODAY AT 5: A warning for parents who may consider buying black market formula and why the suspects could be linked to a larger crime ring.