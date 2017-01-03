NEWS

Good Samaritan hit with hammer trying to stop jewelry store robbers in The Woodlands Mall
EMBED </>More News Videos

Good Samaritan struck in face with hammer in Woodlands Mall jewelry theft (KTRK)

THE WOODLANDS, TX (KTRK) --
Four campuses are taking security precautions after a smash and grab robbery at the nearby The Woodlands Mall.

Students are being kept inside and doors are locked at Oakridge Elementary School, Oakridge High School, Oakridge 9th grade campus and Houser Elementary School.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirms two jewelry stores were targeted inside The Woodlands Mall. One suspect used a hammer to break glass cases, and an accomplice served as the getaway driver. A search is underway near Oak Ridge North where deputies have a perimeter set up.



A witness who tried to stop the suspects between stores was hit in the face with a hammer and taken to a hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.
