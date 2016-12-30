Firefighters sprung into action early this morning in north Harris County, where a house went up in flames.Klein Fire Department crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke pouring from a home on Stone Wick Court at Gladeridge, in the Oak Creek subdivision.KFD Chief David Bessolo said it does not appear anyone was home at the time of the fire.Firefighters from Ponderosa, Champions, Little York and Spring fire departments were called to help Klein put out the blaze.One firefighter had to be treated for minor injuries.While the cause of the fire is under investigation, Bessolo said there are certain dangers this time of year that everyone should address.Bessolo said candles should never be left unattended, and urged residents to remove live Christmas trees from their homes to prevent a fire.