Girlfriend recorded alleged assault by rapper Z-Ro

In other news... if you haven't got my last album, "No Love Boulevard" here's your chance... Hit the link in my twitter bio now! — Z-RO (@ZROMOCITYDON) July 27, 2017

Houston rapper Z-Ro has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of his girlfriend, rapper Brittany Bullock, who goes by "Just Brittany."He is expected in court Thursday morning.Z-Ro tweeted early Thursday to encourage fans to buy his latest album but didn't specifically reference the charges he's facing. He tweeted "In other news, if you haven't gotten my latest album..."Court documents allege that Z-Ro, whose real name is Joseph McVey, slapped, punched, dragged and choked Bullock while holding a pistol.The alleged assault happened in April in McVey's Katy home, but was just reported this past weekend.During the attack, Bullock told police she got so sick, she went to the bathroom to throw up, then started recording video on her cell phone. When she returned to McVey, the hidden phone continued recording for nearly 21 minutes.Deputies viewed the video and allege McVey can be heard slapping Bullock and saying, "You're dead." Bullock can be heard crying and begging McVey to stop.The fight was supposedly over canceled dinner plans.McVey has been charged with aggravated assault.Eyewitness News will be live at the courthouse and provide updates on this story when they are available.