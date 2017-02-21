KATY, TX (KTRK) --A 5-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing from a grocery store parking lot.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a mom left her daughter inside the car and went inside the ALDI Supermarket at 2009 South Mason Road.
When she returned, the girl was gone.
The girl was returned to her mom late Tuesday night.
No other details have been released.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.