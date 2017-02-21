NEWS

5-year-old girl found after reported missing at grocery store in W. Harris County

KATY, TX (KTRK) --
A 5-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing from a grocery store parking lot.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a mom left her daughter inside the car and went inside the ALDI Supermarket at 2009 South Mason Road.

When she returned, the girl was gone.

The girl was returned to her mom late Tuesday night.

No other details have been released.

